MANILA, Philippines – The Senate resumes plenary deliberations on the proposed national budget for 2020.

The Senate has yet to approve the budget of the Philippine Sports Commission, the government agency responsible for the hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

During the previous budget hearings, Senate Minority Franklin Drilon raised questions about the maintenance and operating expenses of the New Clark City Sports Complex, the main venue for the SEA Games, as well as the P50-million cost of the cauldron to be used during the torch-lighting ceremony.

Catch the hearing live on Rappler on Tuesday, November 19. – Rappler.com