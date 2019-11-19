LANAO DEL NORTE, Philippines (UPDATED) – Provincial disaster and risk reduction management officers filed initial reports on the damage wrought by the magnitude 5.9 earthquake which jolted Bukidnon province at 9:23 am Monday, November 18.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Siesmology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter was Kadingilan town in Bukidnon. Phivolcs recorded 33 aftershocks as of 4:04 am Tuesday, November 19.

Kadingilan municipal disaster risk reduction management officer Sheen Therese Romo said 4 persons were injured during the quake.

Romo said Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) teams were deployed to all 17 barangays together with the Bureau of Fire Protection, police and the Philippine Army 88th Infantry Battallion in Maramag, Bukidnon.

As of 9 am, the number of damaged houses reported in the different barangays in Kadingilan were:

Salvacion - 14 households; Husayan - 7 households; Malinao - 11 households; Sibonga - 56 households; Kibogtok - 7 households; Baroy - 5 households.

Romo added that classes are suspended in all levels in both public and private schools, however, work in government offices remained open.

"We also asked our residents that if there are aftershocks, they must go to open fields to avoid injury," Romo said.

In Valencia City in Bukidnon, City Police Chief, Lieutenant Colonel Surkie Sereñas said that the CDRRMO and the city police conducted damage assessment.

In a text message, Sereñas said: Please be informed that rapid damage assessment from CDRRMO and Valencia CPS initially found the following information:

Esther Hospital located along Sayre Highway, Lumbo, Valencia City incurred cracks, patients were evacuated outdoors, monitoring for casualties on going; Two houses – one in Brgy Tugaya and one in Brgy Laligan – incurred partial damage but no one was injured; Lumbo Elementary School incurred cracks; Sinabuagan Elementary School has minor cracks; Tongan-Tongan Elementary School Admininstration Buildingincurred cracks.

Hamsel Echavez, supervising administrative officer of the provincial Public Affairs Information and Assistance Division, said that classes are suspended in all levels in Maramag, Dangcagan, Kitaotao, Quezon, Kalilangan, Kadingilan and Valencia City.

"In Barangay Camp 1 in Maramag, we have 80 evacuees families, and we are doing an inspection in all municipalities," Echavez said. – Rappler.com