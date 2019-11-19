MANILA, Philippines – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said Vice President and Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) co-chair Leni Robredo could help refine and give feedback on anti-drug operations, but actual enforcement would be left with the Philippine National Police.

On Tuesday, November 19, Robredo met with the DILG to discuss its role in the campaign against drugs and in the ICAD.

With regard to law enforcement, Año said that Robredo could have a hand in refining operation plans and policies, but actual anti-illegal drug operations would be conducted by law enforcers.

“Makakatulong ang ating VP sa pag-refine ng ating campaign plan ng enforcement cluster. 'Yung paggawa ng mga operational plan, pwede siyang mag-sitdown dun at makita niya 'yung provisions pati policy formulation. Actual operation, we leave it to the law enforcers,” Año said.

(The Vice President can help in refining the enforcement cluster’s campaign plan. In making the operational plan, she can sit in and oversee the provisions and policy formulation. But with the actual operation, we leave it to the law enforcers.)

Año said Robredo can also review and evaluate operations every quarter. He said that her “link to the public” would help them get feedback on their operations.

“Pwedeng umupo ang VP doon at pwede niyang ibigay ang kanyang observation. Kasi may link siya sa public. Ang maganda rito, maraming nagbibigay ng information at mga comments at mga suggestions, ang CSOs at tsaka 'yung public, magandang feedback mechanism. Magegets natin kung effective ang mga ginagawa natin,” he said.

(The Vice President can sit in on the quarterly evaluation and she can give her observations, because she has a link to the public. This will allow us to get feedback, information, comments, and suggestions from CSOs and the public. We will be able to see if our operations are effective.)

The DILG earlier made a statement that Robredo would be an asset in reducing the demand for illegal drugs, in view of her experience in working with grassroots organizations. – Rappler.com