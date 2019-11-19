MANILA, Philippines – Light Rail Transit line 1 (LRT1) commuters can now monitor real-time train schedules, crowds, and more through a mobile app called ikotMNL.

On Tuesday, November 19, the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) launched the ikotMNL mobile app, which allows LRT1 riders to see the status of each LRT1 station in real time.

"We constantly look for modern ways to change the way we move people and this ikotMNL app is an innovative tool to delight our passengers with a comfortable, safe, and convenient experience when riding the LRT1," said LRMC president and chief executive officer Juan Alfonso in a statement.

The 18-kilometer LRT1 has 20 stations, with trains traversing from Baclaran, Parañaque to Bago Bantay, Quezon City and back.

The ikotMNL app shows the train status per station, including the type of train and the arrival time. It also has a crowd monitor, which gauges how many people there are at each station.

Those who wish to know more about LRT1 routes and fares can also view them through the app, which has a built-in fare menu and route map.

Passengers can give feedback through the report button on the homepage, and can ask for assistance through the chat feature. They can also stay up-to-date with the app's safety reminders, passenger advisories, and news and announcements.

Apart from information on the railway, the app also features directions and details on tourist spots near LRT1 stations. It also provides information on tour operator partners who can guide tourists around Manila.

The LRMC is eyeing a future upgrade of the app that will include a beep card and QR codes for fares, as well as deals with merchants.

Will you use this app the next time you ride the LRT1? – Rappler.com