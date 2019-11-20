BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A footbridge in Sadanga town, Mountain Province snapped early Wednesday morning, November 20, injuring 11 residents.

Most of the victims just came from a wake and were walking across the Fotyang footbridge at Sitio Charwecheo in Betwagan barangay when it broke down.

Municipal Executive Senior Police Officer Alfredo Ananayo said that the 11victims, 10 of them men, walked together on the bridge which caused one of the cables to snap.

Injured were Franklin Makchong, Rudy Yakak, Anggara Kayang-o, Aneo Estiman, Fanao Lumiseb, Monger Tinmakcheg, Armand Agayyong, Ginaya Ekwasen, Julius Kayang-o, Henry Tangkiyao and Vivian Kayang-o.

They were brought to the Bontoc General Hospital and Luis Hora Memorial Hospital. – Rappler.com