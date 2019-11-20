MANILA, Philippines – Lawyer Allan Ty is now representing the LPG Marketers Association in the 18th Congress.

Ty, the party-list group’s second nominee, took his oath during the plenary session at the Batasang Pambansa on Wednesday, November 20.

The lawyer turned lawmaker replaced the late Rodolfo Albano Jr, who died on November 5 due to heart failure. (READ: Tonypet Albano mourns late dad Rudy: ‘How do I say goodbye?’)

Ty first made headlines during the May elections, when he suffered a broken nose and a swollen mouth after figuring in a brawl during a sortie in Barangay Fely, Mocanacon, Isabela in April.

According to a Philippine Star report, the fight erupted between supporters of then-reelectionist Mayor Lycelle Vicente and her opponent, trader Abdulwali Villanueva. – Rappler.com