BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Judge Nelson V. Largo of the Municipal Trial Court Branch III in Cabanatuan City finally blinked and issued an order cancelling the subpoena and hearing with the Baguio traffic cops who issued him a ticket for illegal parking.

“Considering the necessary documents had already been forwarded to the Court and finding the same to be meritorious, the required explanation is now deemed mooted,” wrote Largo in his November 18 order to traffic enforcer Bernard Batnag and the chief of traffic enforcer of the Baguio Market whom he referred to as “John Doe.”

“The end of justice having been sufficiently set, the Order dated October 28, 2019, setting the proceeding for hearing on November 29, 2019, is hereby lifted and set aside,” Largo added.

The Cabanatuan judge subpoenaed Batnag and the unidentified cop to appear before his sala to explain why they should not be cited for contempt after handing him a ticket for illegal parking in Baguio last month.

Largo's action caused outrage among Baguio officials including Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong who called him “unprofessional and arrogant.”

Magalong said that Largo did not only park his SUV last October 25 illegally in one of the jeepney terminals in Kayang Street but also violated the city’s number coding ordinance.

The Baguio City Council last November 18 also declared him as persona non grata in the city through Resolution No. 429.

“Such action constitutes action unbecoming of a judge and cannot be countenanced by the City Government of Baguio and its constituents,” part of the resolution said. – Rappler.com