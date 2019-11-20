MANILA, Phlippines – After missing its targets, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) will no longer modernize 170,000 public utility vehicles (PUVs) nationwide, instead allowing roadworthiness to be the standard for letting them ply the roads.

During the Senate floor deliberations on the Department of Transportation's (DOTr) 2020 budget, Senator Grace Poe said the transport agency adopted the recommendation to assess jeepneys based on their emissions, safety, and engine worthiness.

Senator Win Gatchalian, acting as sponsor of the budget, confirmed that the DOTr will be upholding this adjustment. "All PUJs will be allowed to ply on the road as long as they pass the motor vehicle inspection system or roadworthiness test," Gatchalian said.

"This is actually also for their sake. I mean it would be a lot more pragmatic for us, expedient, that if it's still pliable, if it's safe, and then it doesn't have any adverse emissions that it be allowed and it will also save a lot," Poe said.

However, while 138 motor vehicle inspection system sites have been accredited by the DOTr, no vehicles have been assessed using this system as of yet. The Land Transportation Office has been manually conducting these inspections in the meantime.

Since the start of the PUV modernization program more than two years ago, only 2,595 units have been modernized and put in operation. Poe said this constitutes only 1.5% of the DOTr's initial target.

Senators criticized the transport agency's apparent "hodge-podge" planning of the program, which led to unrealistic targets for its 3-year transition period.

Rappler reached out to the DOTr for a statement on this initiative, but has not received a response as of posting. – Rappler.com