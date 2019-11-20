MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines now has an "environmental planning day" to be celebrated every year, thanks to a new proclamation by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Proclamation No. 847 signed on Friday, November 15, and released to the media on Wednesday, November 20, reserves November 8 of every year as "Environmental Planning Day of the Philippines."

Duterte declared the day in line with "World Town Planning Day," saying there was a need to increase public awareness of the significance of urban, regional, and environmental planning to properly address environmental hazards faced by Filipinos.

The day also serves to highlight the importance of proper land planning and "balanced" used of resources to ensure the well-being of all Filipinos.

In line with the yearly commemoration, public and private agencies are encouraged to disseminate information and spread awareness on the "importance of environmental planning" to manage the country's development.

The Philippines is among countries most prone to climate change and natural hazards as it rests in the Pacific Typhoon Belt and on the Pacific Ring of Fire. Besides volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and floods, the country also faces an average of 20 typhoons a year. – Rappler.com