MANILA, Philippines – Massacre defendant Zaldy Ampatuan is still confined at the Makati Medical Center weeks before the promulgation of judgment of the 10-year Maguindanao massacre case.

Ampatuan has been hospitalized since suffering a stroke on October 22.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for a week from October 22 to 29, according to a letter of Jail Warden Jhon Montero to Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 221 which is handling the 58 counts of murder against Ampatuan for the gruesome massacre. (READ: Zaldy Ampatuan allowed to leave jail for daughter's wedding)

"Respectfully be informed that the aforesaid Person Deprived of Liberty (PDL) is still confined at Makati Medical Center," Montero told Branch 221 Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes in a letter received by the court on Wednesday, November 20.

The Supreme Court had given Reyes a non-extendible deadline of December 20 to hand down her verdict on the case after 10 years of trial.

The massacre, where 58 people were killed, 32 from the media, is the deadliest attack on Filipino journalists and the worst election-related violence in Philippine history.

"Final diagnosis of the aforesaid PDL is Acute Infarct, right frontotemporoparietal cortical subcortical areas, right MCA territory (NIHSS 20)," said the letter, which, in layman's term means stroke.

"(PDL) is still confined with continuous physical therapy and occupational therapy for plegic left arm and with difficulty ambulatory signed by attending physician Dr Tanya Perez," said the warden's letter.

Aside from Zaldy, the other principal accused in the massacre are his brothers Andal Jr and Sajid Ampatuan. Andal Jr is in jail, while Sajid is out on bail.

November 23 marks the 10th year of the massacre. (READ: #FightFor58: Activities commemorating 10th anniversary of Ampatuan Massacre) – Rappler.com