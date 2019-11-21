NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – An eight-year-old boy shot his father dead in their home at Barangay San Jose in Sipalay City here Wednesday night, November 20.

The father, whose name was withheld by the police upon the request of the family, just arrived home when he saw his minor-son playing with his .38 caliber revolver.

The 39-year-old victim then scolded his son, and allegedly kicked him on the face. This triggered the boy to shoot his father.

The father died instantantly.

Corporal Mark Mabayag, case investigator of Sipalay City Police Station, said the victim succumbed to two gunshot wounds on the chest. The weapon was owned by the father.

He said the boy was aware of the incident but he went to bed afterwards while his two elder brothers called for help from their neighbors.

The boy is now under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. His mother, on the other hand, is set to come home from Manila where she was working. – Rappler.com