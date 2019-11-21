MANILA, Philippines – "Is this even legal? What law are they breaking exactly?"

On Tuesday, November 19, President Rodrigo Duterte stated he would ban the use and importation of e-cigarettes and vape devices. This came after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the first case of e-cigarette or vape-associated lung injury (Evali) last Friday, November 15.

Additionally, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced they would arrest vape users starting Wednesday, November 20, even without a written executive order from the President. PNP Lieutenant-General Archie Gamboa also admitted the police had no legal basis for their arrests and filing complaints. This would not be the first time the President issued a high-stakes directive only verbally.

DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III also told Rappler the department was "1000%" in support of the ban, stating it would prevent vaping-related illnesses and deaths in the Philippines. A September 2019 report found more than 500 cases of vaping-related illnesses in the United States, and a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine discovered that e-cigarette users can suffer lung damage that resembled chemical burns.

While a handful of netizens shared they were against vaping for health and other personal reasons, many felt the arrests were unjustified given the lack of legal basis and due process.

“Arrests should warrant under the premises of violations of the law. If there's none, then it's human rights violation,” netizen Don Tiburcio Dela Mancha wrote.

Others compared the vaping ban to Executive Order No. 26, which bans smoking in public areas. EO 26 is the PNP's only basis for the arrests, but it does not explicitly include e-cigarettes. A number of netizens cited the inefficient implementation of the smoking ban, which caused them to doubt the possible success of the vaping ban.

YUNG MAY EXECUTIVE ORDER NGA SA SMOKING DI NGA NAEENFORCE NANG MAIGI EH. YUNG MGA PULIS NGANG NAKA UNIPORME NAGYOYOSI SA MGA MOTOR NILA PAG NAGPAPAHINGA SILA.



but still, dont vape where you can’t smoke. https://t.co/FNyTcVX51r — t;ago (@jamesortegss) November 20, 2019

chill lang kayo. lam naman nating di din to maiimplement ng maayos.



yung nationwide smoking ban nga walang sumeryoso eto pa kaya LMAO patawa. https://t.co/YERu6LUiki — neil | njs (@_neilsubong_) November 20, 2019

Duterte also warned the judiciary against interfering with his crackdown on vape users Wednesday night. Filipinos online criticized this move, as it undermines the judicial branch, despite being co-equal to the executive branch.

The judiciary is co-equal to you, you nutsack-looking POS. https://t.co/72Qb23GEsc — Black Negation (@KenMarCan) November 21, 2019

luh nanakot? ganda ka?



three coequal branches whomstve https://t.co/lBgkIqQ1Lg — Antonio (@ricozarraga) November 21, 2019

Some netizens even explicitly mentioned the recently appointed Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta, awaiting his possible reaction to the President undermining the judicial branch. Peralta has previously never voted against the Chief Executive in cases that directly impacted his administration.

Ano na CJ Peralta, no comment? Inaatake independence ng judiciary, kahit comment lang, sayang sahod mo. — Gadonis (@officialgadonis) November 20, 2019

CJ Peralta et al. ano masasabi nyo dito???? ..Sa panahon ni Duterte ilang miyembro ng SC naging bobo at takot na rin!!! Let us see kung may tapang ba itong si CJ Peralta https://t.co/vGBsYaa9RK — Rain Forest (@lowpressurearea) November 21, 2019

Several netizens also felt the ban was another diversion tactic of the President.

Distractions, distractions, distractions https://t.co/TqPxLSaq6N — (@mcspno) November 20, 2019

Here’s what other netizens had to say:

