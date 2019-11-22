MANILA, Philippines – It's been 10 years since the Maguindanao massacre claimed 58 lives, 32 of which were journalists. (READ: 'Press freedom is dead' if Ampatuans not convicted for massacre – lawyer)

Since then, 117 of 197 suspects were arrested, 357 witnesses were presented, and 101 were on trial. No verdict has been passed. (READ: Do we need to die to do our jobs well?)

The principal accused, brothers Andal Ampatuan Jr, Zaldy Ampatuan, and Datu Sajid Islam Ampatuan, are awaiting a court decision before Christmas. Their father Andal Ampatuan Sr, one of the principal accused, died of liver cancer in 2015.

On Friday, November 22, National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) chairman Nonoy Espina will talk about the 10 years that the massacre victims' families, their supporters, and the general public waited for justice and what to expect when the long-awaited verdict is passed.

The NUJP, which was founded in 1986, advocates for the welfare of Philippine journalistst, freedom of expression and press freedom.

Watch the discussion on Friday afternoon, November 22! – Rappler.com