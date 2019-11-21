MANILA, Philippines – There's a new way for children to get their shots.

The Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday, November 21, its partnership with McDonald's Philippines for the next rounds of the Synchronized Polio Vaccination to be held in Metro Manila and Mindanao.

McDonald's pledged to set up Patak Polio Corners or immunization hubs in some of its branches in the National Capital Region and Mindanao starting Monday, November 25, to December 7 this year. The campaign will continue in Mindanao from January 6 to 18, 2020.

The oral polio vaccine (OPV) will be administered for free.

Polio immunization will also be conducted in McDonald's Bahay Bulilit Learning Centers.

"Our partnership with the DOH will allow us to take part in their preventive efforts against polio in the country. With children most prone to the exposure of the disease, and with children's welfare a priority of the company, we are further driven to support this program of the government," said McDonald's Philippines president and chief executive officer Kenneth Yang.

"I think McDo has offered a model of an impactful responsibility by way of complementing the efforts of the DOH in assuring our public of quality health care services such as this immunization against polio," said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

"Ako po ay nananawagan muli sa mga nanay, tatay, lolo, lola, lahat ng mga kapamilya, pumunta na po kayo dito sa McDo, kung saan ay maaabot 'nyo ang libreng patak kontra polio. Protektado na, busog pa," he added.

(I reiterate my call to all mothers, fathers, grandparents, and all families, to come to McDonald's to avail of free anti-polio vaccination. You're protected, and you have a full stomach.)

The DOH declared a polio outbreak in September, when it confirmed that the first case resurfaced after 19 years. (READ: EXPLAINER: What is polio?)

The number of polio cases is now at 7. Six were recorded in Mindanao, and one in Laguna. – Rappler.com