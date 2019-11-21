MANILA, Philippines – A Philippine Airlines flight bound for Manila made an emergency landing Thursday, November 21, at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) minutes after takeoff due to engine failure. All passengers are reportedly safe.

The right engine of PR Flight No. 113 burst into flames immediately taking off 11:45 am local time. The pilot shortly declared a "mayday", reported an engine failure, then requested LAX tower for an emergency landing.

ATC AUDIO • MAYDAY

Philippine Airlines #PR113 to Manila declared a Mayday shortly after departure from Los Angeles. Reported a right engine failure and request for immediate return to the airport. Landed safely runway 25L. Taxied followed by ARFF. https://t.co/LzoHphAyTS pic.twitter.com/SsFmDBUUbR — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) November 21, 2019

In a radio interview here in Manila, PR spokesman Cielo Villaluna said the incident happened around 12 noon Los Angeles time. All 247 passengers disembarked from the plane and were safe, she said. – Rappler.com

