MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolita Manila Development Authority (MMDA) asked for the public's cooperation in following the traffic plans for the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, including the stop-and-go scheme, yellow lane policy, and road closures.

The road closures, in particular, will be imposed througout the length of the games, specifically from 12:01 am on November 30 up to December 11.

During this period, the following roads will be closed:

Along Adriatico – from President Quirino to Pablo Ocampo (both ways)

Along Pablo ocampo – from Taft Avenue to Adriatico (westbound)

The MMDA also advised motorists to take the following alternative routes:

All vehicles coming from Taft Avenue going westbound of President Quirino and intending to take a left at Adriatico Street shall go straight to Roxas Boulevard or Mabini Street until destination

All vehicles coming from Taft Avenue and intending to use westbound lane of P. Ocampo shall use Menlo Street then Donada until destination

All vehicles coming from Roxas or FB Harrison going eastbound through Pres. Quirino and intending to use Adriatico Street shall go straight to Taft Avenue until destination

Commuters and motorists should also expect delays on roads towards these venues that will be used for the games:

Rizal Memorial Sports Complex

Cuneta Astrodome

SM Mall of Asia Arena

SM MOA Skating Rink

World Trade Center

Philippine International Convention Center Forum

SM Megamall

Filoil Flying V Centre

Filinvest City

University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Gym

Marine Corps

Muntinlupa Sports Complex

Starmall EDSA

Makati Coliseum

Manila Hotel tent

SM Megamall Ice Rink

Philsports Arena

Amoranto Sports Complex

Manila Polo Club

Other SEA Games clusters in Clark, Subic, and Southern Luzon may also experience traffic congestion. (LIST: Chokepoint areas, affected roads during SEA Games 2019)

The MMDA will be providing motorcycle and mobile car escorts, ambulances, and tow trucks for the SEA Games. The agency will also be monitoring road activities. – Rappler.com