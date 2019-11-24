MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) urged schools to strengthen parent-teacher associations (PTAs) as a proper forum to resolve conflicts "in a fair and humane manner," amid a controversy involving so-called "teacher shaming" on a broadcast show.

"We need the cooperation and coordination of all stakeholders to maintain and promote trust, respect, and dignity of all learners, teachers, and administrators of schools," the DepEd said in a statement on Sunday, November 24.

"We enjoin all our schools to strengthen their PTAs as a platform to build mutual understanding and trust in the joint parenting of the learners," it added.

The statement comes in the aftermath of a controversial episode of "Raffy Tulfo in Action" where the family of a Grade 2 student complained about teacher Melita Limjuco's alleged humiliating actions.

The public condemned Tulfo for asking Limjuco if she'd rather face the issue before a court or just agree to drop her teaching license. (READ: Raffy Tulfo in hot water after persuading teacher to have license revoked)

The DepEd assured the public that the matter is being properly handled by its regional and division offices "through procedures consistent with the applicable laws and policies."

"DepEd takes care to ensure that both the learner and the teacher are treated with dignity and respect through policies and processes already existing at all levels of governance of the department," it said.

It further reminded the public that as second parents, teachers are expected to exercise substitute parental authority while children are in school. (READ: Policy reforms pushed to address 'teacher shaming' after Tulfo episode)

"They are expected to exercise reasonable supervision over the conduct of the child, including disciplining them as part of their upbringing, while maintaining their dignity and safety," the DepEd said.

As of Friday night, November 22, lawyer Joseph Noel Estrada, who offered to help the teacher, posted on Facebook that the parents and the teacher already reconciled with the help of a DepEd supervisor. – Rappler.com