MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman will investigate officials of Pangasinan State University (PSU) for not complying with the procurement law over the purchase of office supplies.

The Commission on Audit (COA) recommended the probe to the Ombudsman, and ordered its prosecution and litigation office to forward audit records covered by 4 notices of disallowance COA issued to PSU in August 2014. The office supplies were worth a total of P2.144 million.

In these notices of disallowance, COA auditors pointed out that PSU did not post notices of award for the purchases in the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGEPS) website portal or in any conspicuous place in PSU.

This is against Republic Act No. 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act, they added. COA also explained that with the non-posting of award notices, the transactions are rendered illegal and void.

Liable members of the PSU Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) may face appropriate charges following the Ombudsman's probe. COA also required the officials to refund to PSU the disallowed amounts.

COA denied on September 19 the appeal of BAC vice chairperson Isagani Victorio, who sought relief from liability concerning procurement of information technology equipment and kitchenware covered by one notice of disallowance.

It also junked on October 10 the petition for review by BAC member Reynaldo Dalisay. – Rappler.com