MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte fired Vice President Leni Robredo from the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD), just less than a month after designating her as its co-chairperson.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed the news on Sunday, November 24.

Robredo, who accepted the post on November 6, has had to deal with lack of trust from Duterte himself and the President's men. (READ: The gamble of Leni Robredo)

Duterte earlier said he "cannot trust" Robredo because "she is with the opposition" and he does not "know her."

He had also threatened to fire her if she aids foreign investigations into his so-called war on drugs, which has left thousands of Filipinos dead.

Duterte's remarks prompted former president Benigno Aquino III, an ally of Robredo, to ask why the President even appointed the Vice President to the ICAD in the first place.

Job description unclear

Robredo also wrote to Duterte, asking him to clarify her mandate as ICAD co-chairperson. The other co-chairperson is Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Aaron Aquino, who earlier said Robredo would fail if she leads the anti-drug campaign.

The President said the Vice President should check the executive order that created the anti-drug body, but it does not detail her responsibilities or the extent of her powers.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo also initially said Robredo would be given access to documents and intelligence reports on the anti-drug campaign.

But he later claimed that giving the Vice President access would "imperil" national security, to which Robredo gave an assurance that she would not disclose state secrets or sensitive information.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com