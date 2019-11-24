MANILA, Philippines – The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) announced on Sunday, November 24, it was prepared for an influx of passengers due to Southeast Asian (SEA) Games events.

In a statement, PITX said it had met with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and transport operators to prepare a pick-up point for people who want to attend the SEA Games opening ceremony at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, on November 30.

PITX also encouraged bus operators to apply for special permits with drop-off points at a number of SEA Games event venues.

The LTFRB said the following routes will be opened at PITX:

PITX – Angeles, Pampanga (AUF Gym, Deca Clark Water Park, Pradera Verde), Philippine Arena via NLEX

PITX – Mabalacat (Clark New Global City), Philippine Arena via NLEX

PITX – San Fernando Pampanga (Laus Group Event Center), Philippine Arena via NLEX

PITX – Capas, Tarlac (New Clark City Athletic Stadium), Philippine Arena via NLEX

PITX- Subic, Olongapo (Auf Gym, Deca Clark Water Park, Pradera Verde), Philippine Arena via NLEX

PITX- Calatagan, Batangas (Miguel Romero Sports Club) – November 24 to December 10 only

PITX – Imus, Cavite (Vermosa Sports Hub) – December 2 to 5 only

PITX – Tagaytay (Tagaytay Centrum) – December 5 to 10 only

PITX – Sta. Rosa, Biñan, Laguna (Sta. Rosa Sports Complex, Biñan sport Complex) – November 28 to December 2 only

PITX – Los Baños, Laguna (Los Baños Centro Mall) – December 3 to 9 only

Prepared to serve

Jason Salvador, PITX's head of corporate affairs, said the landport has made "the necessary improvements to ensure passenger convenience."

These include ensuring enough rides will be available to "accomodate the higher influx of passengers come SEA Games 2019."

PITX will also have more self-service ticketing kiosks to speed up the ticket booking process, and will make sure its facilities – including the clinic, breastfeeding room, meditation room, water stations, and restrooms – are prepped for use by passengers. – Rappler.com