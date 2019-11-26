MANILA, Philippines – Following the recommendation of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), more schools announced class suspensions to give way for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2019.

The De La Salle University Manila campus earlier announced their suspension of classes from December 2 to 7.

On Tuesday, November 26, the following schools also confirmed their class holidays for all levels:

Arellano University School of Law - December 2 to 7

St. Scholastica's College - December 2 to 7

St. Paul College Pasig - December 2 to 6

Saint Pedro Poveda College - December 2 to 6

The MMDA also announced road closures, alternative routes, and chokepoint areas affected by the SEA Games 2019, which will run from November 30 to December 11. – Rappler.com