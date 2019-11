CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 42-year-old man was shot dead in a narrow alley in Barangay Hipodromo near the entrace of the Cebu Business Park here on Tuesday, November 26.

The victim was identified as Erwin Vestil.

He was shot at least 4 times by an unidentified gunman who took off on foot to the main road a couple of meters away.

Police have yet to identify the motive for the killing. – with reports from John Tan Sitchon/Rappler.com