BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A woman barangay captain in Aringay, La Union, was shot dead inside her house late Tuesday night, November 26.

Lourdes Parotina, 66, the barangay captain of Pangao-aoan West, was shot dead while watching TV inside her house.

Witnesses said that the assassin was wearing a green bonnet.

Parotina was brought to the La Union Medical Center, but she was declared dead on arrival. – Rappler.com