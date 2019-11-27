MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) seized methamphetamine (shabu) worth P2.5 billion late Tuesday, November 26, in a warehouse in Makati City.

According to the police report shared with reporters on Wednesday morning, the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) confiscated 371 kilograms of shabu from a certain Chinese national named Liu Chao.

The sting was one of the biggest drug seizures by the PNP in 2019 and the Duterte administration.

A report by ABS-CBN News showed illegal drugs as wrapped in plastic and labeled as dog food to avoid scrutiny.

The operation was mounted in a warehouse in the financial capital, with cops catching the suspect through a buy-bust operation. Because the suspect did not speak English or Filipino, cops had to use a translation application for the buy-bust exchange.

The PNP DEG is the police unit mandated to focus on building bigger drug busts and arrests of what the PNP calls as "high-value targets."

PNP officer-in-charge Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa arrived later at night to inspect the crime scene and to commend the operatives for their catch. He then spoke with reporters. – Rappler.com