MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has announced that the passport appointment rescheduling feature on its online appointment system is "temporarily unavailable" due to a system upgrade.

In a public advisory on Tuesday, November 26, the DFA strongly advised the public to choose a date and location most convenient for them to avoid the need to reschedule appointments in the meantime.

In cases where rescheduling was unavoidable, the agency said applicants can course their request by sending an email to the following addresses:

For applicants in DFA-Aseana - passportconcerns@dfa.gov.ph

For applicants in other DFA consular offices: email addresses for respective offices can be found here.

Emails must also be properly labeled with the subject "PPT Reschedule."

The DFA said email requests must be sent no later than 3 days before the confirmed schedule date. The email must also contain the following:

Appointment reference number

Applicant name

Original appointment date and site

Requested new appointment date and site

Applicants must bring proof of the consular office's email confirmation on the date of their rescheduled appointment. – Rappler.com