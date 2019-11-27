MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Wednesday, November 27, that more environmental samples in the country tested positive for poliovirus types 1 or 2.

Out of 142 environmental samples collected beginning July 1, 26 tested positive. Of these, 25 were collected in Metro Manila and one came from Davao City.

Environmental samples come from surfaces and fluids in areas inhabited by people. Essentially, these samples are not found in people.

"The presence of poliovirus in environmental samples implies that carriers of the virus are continuously shedding in the communities. If viruses continue to spread from person to person in areas with low immunization coverage, the poliovirus evolves and regains the ability to cause paralysis," said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Last September, the DOH declared a polio outbreak in the country, 19 years after it was eradicated. (READ: EXPLAINER: What is polio?)

The DOH, Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, United Nations Children's Fund, and the World Health Organization responded to the outbreak through intensified surveillance of acute flaccid paralysis cases, implementation of simultaneous mass vaccination, and expansion of environmental collection sites nationwide.

There are currently 8 confirmed polio cases in the country found in small children who either did not receive any polio vaccine or did not have adequate doses.

Out of the 8, 7 are in Mindanao while one is in Laguna.

There is an ongoing synchronized vaccination campaign in Metro Manila and Mindanao until December 7, with health workers going house-to-house to administer the oral polio vaccine. There are also vaccination sites in barangays, malls, terminals, and fast-food chains like McDonald's. – Rappler.com