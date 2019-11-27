MANILA, Philippines – The traffic congestion along South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) may soon be eased by the re-opening of Skyway’s third lane and the opening of a new 2-lane ramp that will connect the Alabang viaduct to the Skyway on December 1.

In a statement, San Miguel Corporation (SMC) president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said these enhancements will allow northbound SLEX vehicles to have access to 5 available lanes during rush hours even with the construction of the Skyway extension project.

The re-opening of the at-grade Skyway's third lane will improve Alabang traffic in time for the holiday rush. It was reconfigured and maximized to increase the number of lanes, which also enables easier adjustment of lane assignments depending on traffic volume.

For instance, all lanes can be assigned for southbound use during the evening, since that flow is heavier.

Meanwhile, the new ramp will allow vehicles to travel northbound without increasing congestion from the Alabang-Zapote road.

However, Ang still warned motorists of the congestion that these developments may cause. "We expect a period of adjustment for motorists. This may still cause some congestion in the beginning, especially with the sheer volume of vehicles on the SLEX everyday. But we expect the traffic situation to improve quickly once we open,” Ang said.

Meanwhile, the SMC's tollway unit will mobilize all traffic personnel to ease the traffic flow. In addition, signs and advisories to motorists will also be increased.

Ang said teams on the ground have also been instructed to keep constant communication with concerned communities and villages for traffic matters.

These enhancements are included in the preparations for the construction of the Skyway extension. This P10-billion initiative will extend Skyway from Alabang to SLEX near Susana Heights and the Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway.

The extension is targeted for completion by December 2020. – Rappler.com