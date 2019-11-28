MANILA, Philippines – The Senate has approved the allotment of P3.173 billion for 2020 to fund the salary increase of government nurses.

As the Upper Chamber approved the P4.1-trillion national budget for 2020, it also set aside the funds so government nurses can start receiving higher salaries next year.

This is following the Supreme Court ruling last October that says government nurses should have the minimum salary grade of 15, as compared to the current salary grades 10-11.

In the current tranche of salary grades, salary grade 15 earns as much as P31,545 a month. It could go higher to P33,279 a month.

Finance sub-committee vice chairperson Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson proposed that the P3.173 billion be sourced from the Miscellaneous Personnel Benefits Fund (MPBF), which was allotted P12.469 billion for 2020.

Lacson said since the money is "already there under the MPBF," nurses can start getting higher salaries as early as January.

“They don’t have to wait 6 months or another year. By January once we enact the General Appropriations Act (GAA) for 2020, ang salary upgrade nila (their salary upgrade) is taken care of,” Lacson said. – Rappler.com