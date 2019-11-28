MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) will no longer be providing free point-to-point (P2P) bus rides to spectators of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2019 opening ceremony.

According to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Spokesperson Celine Pialago, the latest tally of buses that will be transporting spectators on November 30 will not include the free rides earlier committed by Phisgoc.

Pialago said this was the result of the final coordination meeting following the P2P simulation last November 26. During this test run, 10 buses provided by Phisgoc were timed going from different pick-up points to the Philippine Arena.

The Phisgoc earlier urged spectators to take designated P2P buses instead of cars to the opening ceremony. Phisgoc chief operating officer Ramon "Tats" Suzara said there would be sufficient buses for the expected 22,000 spectators.

As of November 28, 146 buses will be available for spectators of the opening ceremony. This means that only 7,300 of the 22,000 expected spectators could be transported to the venue. Further, these buses will be charging fares ranging from P100 to P150.

Spectators may take buses from these pick-up points, with respective fares and available buses:

Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange - P150; 22 buses available

SM Mall of Asia - P150; 10 buses available

Ayala Cloverleaf - P100; 5 buses available

Trinoma - P100; 104 buses available

SM City Clark - P100; 5 buses available

Buses are expected to depart as early as 12:00 pm. – Rappler.com