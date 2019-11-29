MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) recommended class suspensions for 20 schools in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon to make way for the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

According to DILG Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año issued Memorandum Circular 2019-198, urging local chief executives in areas that have SEA Games venues to suspend classes on dates with competition activities in their respective areas. The recommended class suspensions run from December 2 to December 6.

Año issued the memorandum circular upon the request of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc), as a move to ease the anticipated heavy traffic due to the influx of delegates and spectators who will be participating or watching the SEA Games.

The 30th SEA Games opening ceremonies will be held Saturday, November 30, at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan. Organizers said expect competition to be fever pitch for the rest of the week with 56 sporting events to be held simultaneously in different venues.

(Follow Rappler's coverage of the 2019 SEA Games action here.)

The SEA Games Security Task Force, Phisgoc, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), recommended class suspensions in the following schools:

Metro Manila - St. Paul College Pasig, Poveda, De La Salle University, De La Salle College of St. Benilde, St. Scholastica’s College Manila, Arellano University School of Law Manila, and Wesleyan College Manila;

Southern Luzon cluster - Tagaytay Science National High School, City College of Tagaytay, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Sta. Rosa Science and Technology High School, Blessed Christian School de Santa Rosa, U.P. Los Baños, Christian School International, and San Antonio Elementary School

Subic cluster - Lyceum of Subic Bay Palm Tree, WOW Recreation and Activity Center, Mondriam Aura College, and College of Subic Bay Montessori Subic Bay

Clark cluster - Systems Plus College Foundation and Angeles University Foundation

For the Metro Manila cluster, only the Wesleyan College along Leveriza Street in Pasay City has yet to confirm the suspension of classes, as the other schools already declared class holidays during the first week of December. (#WalangPasok: Class suspensions for SEA Games 2019)

Malaya added that mayors may declare class suspension in other schools in their jursidiction if the need arises. "We have provided the mayors with the competition schedules which will serve as their basis on determining the dates of the class suspension in these select schools," he said. – Rappler.com