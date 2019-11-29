CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The government will begin the construction of public infrastructure in Marawi City by December, the chief of Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) said on Thursday, November 28.

Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, who also chairs the Housing Urban Development and Coordinating Council (HUDCC), announced the timeline of the construction of vertical public infrastructure in Marawi's Most Affected Area (MAA) in a news briefing on Thursday.

Del Rosario said that the clearing operations in the area were nearly complete, and that the task force was almost done in debris management, paving the way for the construction of government infrastructure projects inside the MAA between December 2019 to March 2020.

National Housing Authority regional director and Marawi Project Management Office Head Roderick Ibañez said that the projects are divided into 3 priorities with 22 components.

"The two most important components which are the debris management and masterplan are already done," Ibañez said.

Among the first priority projects to begin construction between December 2019 and March 2020 are the following:

200-classroom schoolbuilding

24 barangays halls with health center and Madrasa

Grand Padian Market

50-bed hospital

Peace Memorial Park

The task force said it prioritized the construction of the market because the Maranao are basically traders.

"Also by December, we will be groundbreaking for the sports complex for Marawi as it is easy to construct and to really boost and show that the rehabilitation is moving forward," Ibañez said.

The second and third priority projects will include the Marawi City Police and Bureau of Fire Protection headquarters, respectively.

Del Rosario said that 95% of the government infrastructure projects will be built on the reclaimed 10 hectare-area owned by the city government.

Del Rosario said the reclaimed area is where the old Padian market was located. It is also the first area inside the MAA which was cleared by the TFBM.

Del Rosario said funds for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Marawi would come from the national budget. "At the moment, it's coming from the GAA (General Appropriations Act; we don't have foreign funding," he added.

Del Rosario said the task force will get around P3 billion from the GAA in 2020 to fund the construction of public facilities.

The groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of the rehabilitation of Marawi City's most devastated area was held in October 2018. – Rappler.com