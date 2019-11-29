MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Friday, November 29, that it has given P4.8 million in emergency employment assistance to 300 workers who were displaced after Star City was razed by a fire in October.

DOLE awarded the emergency assistance to some of the displaced workers during a ceremony on Thursday, November 28, as part of the job and business fair in celebration of DOLE’s 86th anniversary.

The assistance was given following the recommendation of the Bureau of Local Employment, and will be funded under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program, which caters to displaced workers, underemployed, and seasonal workers for a maximum of two months.

In the past, it was used by employees affected by the 6-month Boracay closure, those affected by the Mayon Volcano eruption in 2018, and those displaced by the NCCC Mall fire.

Of the 500 Star City workers affected by the fire, 393 were identified as possible TUPAD beneficiaries on October 10, DOLE said.

The qualified beneficiaries were endorsed to various government agencies within the immediate vicinity in Pasay on October 16, or about two weeks after the fire, in coordination with the City Government of Pasay through its Public Employment Service Office (PESO).

The beneficiaries were able to secure the endorsement of the PESO Pasay to their prospective areas of TUPAD assignments on October 21, DOLE said.

Fire razed the Star City complex on October 2, gutting up to 90% of the theme park and the offices of the Manila Broadcasting Corporation. – Rappler.com