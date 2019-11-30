MANILA, Philippines – Police seized Saturday morning, November 30, packs of shabu hidden inside tea bags worth P455.6 million.

Joint elements of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group (DEG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Las Piñas police and Southern Police District, raided an apartment inside Golden Acres Subdivision in Las Piñas 5 am on Saturday.

In its report, the police called it a "consented search."

PNP Spokesperson Brigadier General Bernard Banac confirmed to Rappler it means the police did not have a search warrant for the raid.

"Yung may-ari ng paupahang bahay ang nagpaabot ng information. House owner consented na ma-search ito kaya hindi na kinailangan ng pulis na kumuha ng search warrant," Banac said.

(The owner of the rented apartment gave us the information. The house owner consented to the search so the police did not need to secure a search warrant.)

Banac said the owner of the apartment who tipped off the police, recognized that the suspects flashed on television were the same people renting the place.

Banac said the identity of the owner cannot be disclosed.

The PNP encouraged the public to send them more tips.

"The PNP lauds the continuing support of the public to our campaign against illegal drugs by staying alert and vigilant against persons suspected to be drug traffickers and for providing crucial information leading to places suspected to be drug storage areas," the PNP said in a statement.

Just last Tuesday, November 27, law enforcers seized an estimated P2.5 billion worth of shabu also packed in teabags during a raid in a warehouse in Makati City.

The police said that haul of 371 kilograms of shabu was one of the biggest drug seizures by the PNP in 2019 and the Duterte administration. – Rappler.com