LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office suspended bus trips to the Bicol Region, as Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, November 30.

LTO Acting Bicol Director Vincent Nato issued the memorandum on Saturday, following the request of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDMMC).

It will be implemented by LTO personnel and deputized officers.

"Apprehension may take effect to all motor vehicles. Concerned personnel are advised to strictly implement this memorandum on their respective area of jurisdiction following RDRRMC letter dated November 29, requesting temporary cancellation of bus trips," Nato said.

Bicol RDMMC head Claudio Yucot wrote the LTO and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Friday, November 29, for the temporary suspension of bus trips to the region because of the typhoon.

Tisoy is expected to make landfall in Bicol between Monday afternoon, December 2, and early Tuesday morning, December 3.

Earlier, Albay governor Al Francis Bichara ordered the province-wide suspension of classes from Monday to Tuesday on all levels. Bichara also told Bicol mayors to implement pre-emptive evacuation ahead of the landfall. – Rappler.com