MANILA, Philippines – Samar Governor Milagrosa Tan died on Saturday, November 30.

Her son, Samar Vice Governor Michael Tan, announced her passing in a Facebook, saying she was surrounded by her children when she died.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Governor Milagrosa Tee Tan at 7:50 pm today, November 30, 2019 after suffering from cardiac arrest at St. Luke’s - BGC," Michael Tan said.

Tan is the matriarch of Tans in Samar. Her daughter Sharee Ann Tan is the Representative of Samar's 2nd District of Samar. She was elected to the post after 3 terms as governor. Before Sharee Ann became governor, Milagrosa first maxed out her terms as governor.

The first female governor of Samar, Milagrosa Tan entered politics after succeeding in micro-lending and marchandising, which made her popular among Samareños. Earlier in 2019, she was convicted by the Sandiganbayan for 8 counts of graft for purchasing emergency supplies worth P16 million without public bidding when she was Samar governor in 2001.

Michael Tan said that his mother's remains will be flown back to Samar for her wake when the whether improves. In the meantime, he called on the public to pray for his mother's eternal repose. – Rappler.com