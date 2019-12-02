MANILA, Philippines - As several areas in Luzon and the Visayas brace themselves for Typhoon Tisoy, some have found themselves jolted awake by mobile alerts from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

If you've never received one, the alerts sometimes come as pop-ups on your phone screen along with an alarm and vibrate. According to some Twitter users, here's what the experience is like:





NDRRMC alerts be like: pic.twitter.com/kXZ61yhux2 — Christopher Lao (@iamchrislao) December 2, 2019

Me:



Me:



Me:



My Alarm: "uwu hehe >.< pacute cute"



NDRRMC: "!! MAKINIG KAYONG MGA POTAH KAYO SINASABI KO SA INYO!!!!!!!!!" — Jules (@rombutans) December 2, 2019

The alerts display helpful information such as storm signals or rainfall warnings.

Some mobile phone users have found these alerts to be alarming and disruptive – after all, they were intended to catch your attention. (READ: How NDRRMC issues its emergency mobile warnings)

ndrrmc alerts always give me a mini heart attack. the sound & the vibration of my phone almost kept me up the whole night — ɢᴀʙʙʏ ɢᴀʙʙʏ (@jeiruugh) December 1, 2019

NDRRMC thank you for reminding me to keep safe, i get it. Now stop alarming my phone everytime it's getting annoying — relatable quotes (@TheseDamnWords) December 2, 2019

NDRRMC be out here giving constant alarms that literally sounds a bit like in the purge lol — janna (@narvaezjanna) December 2, 2019

Some were just grateful that anyone was texting them at all.

Mahal na mahal ako ng NDRRMC lagi na lang akong pinaalahanan ng magingat — aeroll(@JayAeroll) December 1, 2019

good morning messages <<<<<<<<< ndrrmc alerts — cj (@cj_gloria) December 2, 2019

Ultimately, these alerts are to keep everyone safe and informed. Other Twitter users appreciated the efforts and see the minor inconvenience a "mini-heart attack" causes to be a small price to pay for safety and awareness.

Been overhearing coworkers being so annoyed with NDRRMC’s messages. Sana ano, this existed 6 years ago. That could’ve curbed the number of casualties in the Yolanda tragedy.



Let’s not take things for granted! Wag entitled. — Aly Alberto (@_alyalberto) December 2, 2019

I’m not really complaining about that NDRRMC alert. The fact na nagugulat ako means that it’s effective.



And honestly, I’m happy that I’m getting disturbed because if I’m in a situation where my life is in danger, this alert could mean life or death.



My two cents. Ingat kayo — Maqui Castelo (@CaliforniaMaqui) December 2, 2019

i've been seeing tweets complaining about ndrrmc texts, and i'd just like to say that you should appreciate it nalang. sure, nakakagulat yung notif, pero it's good that it alarms you. it's better to be notified of a storm or a typhoon, kesyo gigising ka nalang wasak na bahay mo. — donnie dark-hoe (@FLXWERIFIC) December 2, 2019

Here's what others had to say:

The Philippines is a hazard-prone country, facing an average of 20 typhoons a year. These alerts are just one aspect of awareness and preparedness. Watch this video for other ways you can prepare for disasters. Stay safe and dry! —Rappler.com