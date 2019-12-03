What's the weather like in your area? Tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, December 4, due to Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri).

(For class suspensions related to the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, go here.)

LUZON

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Marinduque - all levels (public and private)

Romblon

Calatrava - all levels (public only)

VISAYAS

Western Visayas

Antique

Caluya - all levels (public and private), until Thursday, December 5

