#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, December 4, 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Wednesday, December 4, due to Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri).
(For class suspensions related to the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, go here.)
LUZON
Calabarzon
- Batangas province - all levels (public and private)
- Laguna
- Magdalena - all levels (public and private)
- Majayjay - all levels (public and private)
- Sta Cruz - all levels (public and private)
- Quezon province - all levels (public and private)
Mimaropa
- Marinduque - all levels (public and private)
- Romblon
- Calatrava - all levels (public only)
VISAYAS
Western Visayas
- Antique
- Caluya - all levels (public and private), until Thursday, December 5
