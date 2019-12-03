MANILA, Philippines – With President Rodrigo Duterte's signature, elections for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials has been moved to December 2022.

Duterte signed into law the bill postponing the elections in a special ceremony on Tuesday, December 3, in Malacañang. It is now Republic Act Number 11462.

The law moves the elections from May 2020 to the first Monday of December 2022. This means that the barangay and SK officials elected in May 2018 will be in power for 5 years, instead of just two.

Before the May 2018 elections, barangay and SK elections had been postponed twice – first from October 2016 to October 2017, then from October 2017 to May 2018. (READ: TIMELINE: Efforts to postpone barangay, SK elections)

Lawmakers who supported the measure, such as senators Imee Marcos and Bong Go, said moving the election date was necessary to give barangay and SK officials more time to implement their projects.

Duterte called on Congress to postpone the elections in his last State of the Nation Address. After this speech, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) slowed down its preparations for the May 2020 polls.

The postponement is supposed to save the government some P5.77 billion, according to Marcos, who sponsored the measure in the Senate. – Rappler.com