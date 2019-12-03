OCCIDENTAL MINDORO, Philippines – The local government of Lubang island in Occidental Mindoro made an appeal to the national government to send food packs and mats for their evacuees.

As of 5 pm on Tuesday, December 3, the municipal government has evacuated 422 families composed of 1,434 individuals.

The municipality of Lubang is an isolated island in Occidental Mindoro with a population of less than 19,000. All 16 barangays, except for one, are coastal.

“We are still experiencing the might of Tisoy and it's blackout across the entire island. Our food packs will only last until tomorrow,” said Municipal Administrator Willy Bleza.

“Nagsimula na kaming mag-evacuate mula pa kagabi. Nag-aalala ang municipal mayor dahil sa magha-high tide nang bandang alas onse ng gabi ngayon at posibleng magkaroon ng storm surge sa coastal barangays,” he added.

(We started evacuating last night. The mayor is worried that the tide will rise at around 11 o' clock tonight, and it's possible that there will be storm surges along the coastal villages.)

The public school in the island is serving as the town’s evacuation center.

Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) made its 4th landfall in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, then further weakened as it began to cross the northern portions of Oriental Mindoro and Occidental Mindoro. The typhoon exited landmass via Occidental Mindoro. – Rappler.com