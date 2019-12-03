BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – A Bacolod resident was found dead some 9 hours after he was reportedly taken by unidentified perpetrators on Monday night, December 2.

The lifeless body of the hogtied victim, 66-year old Ontao Sacar, was recovered at a grassy area beside a hotel in Barangay Mandalagan here past 6 am on Tuesday, December 3.

His face and mouth were covered with packing tape and duct tape.

Painted on his body were the words “I love drugs,” while a placard with a message “Wag Tularan. Big time pusher ako” (Don't emulate me. I'm a big time drug pusher) was found near the victim.

Lieutenant Colonel Ariel Pico, public information officer of the Bacolod City Police Office, said the victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the head based on the police's initial investigation.

He said the victim and his 30-year-old wife were walking home past 9 pm when the suspects, who were onboard a red sports utility vehicle, allegedly took him.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the killing, adding the victim surrendered to the police in September 2018 in relation to its Oplan Tokhang operations. – Rappler.com