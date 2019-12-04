MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte has named the general on top of anti-insurgency operations in Bicol, Mimaropa, and Calabarzon as the next Philippine Army chief.

Duterte has picked Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay, chief of the military's Southern Luzon Command, to take over the post, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told Rappler on Wednesday, December 4.

Gapay's appointment becomes effective on December 6, the retirement date of current Army chief Lieutenant General Macairog Alberto.

"He is competent. He went through all the army commands up to area command. I am sure he will perform well as army chief," said Lorenzana.

In the days leading to his appointment, Gapay has been busy with relief and rescue operations for Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri), which affected Bicol, his command's area of operation.

Gapay was topnotcher of his class at the Philippine Military Academy, the powerful Sinagtala Class of 1986. His classmates include former police chiefs Ronald dela Rosa, Oscar Albayalde, and PNP officer-in-charge Archie Gamboa.

Gapay also served as commander of the army's Mechanized Division. – Rappler.com