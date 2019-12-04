MANILA, Philippines – Six armed men, wearing black jackets, face masks and caps, barged into a house in Rodriguez Compound, Brgy. Rosario, Pasig City and shot to death a man Tuesday, December 3, according to a police report on a chat group that was later deleted.

The police report said the victim was 48-year-old Rommel Feliciano, who was in the house with his15-year-old daughter when the unidentified assailants arrived.

A spot report of the incident was circulated on the EPD Viber group for media entities around 10:45 am, Tuesday. Over an hour later, or at 11:59 am, it was deleted.

The EPD posts daily on the Viber chat group "EPD PIO MEDIA GROUP" its "accomplishments, significant and other incidents report."

Major Virgilio Timajo, EPD police community relations head, is among the chat administrators.

Despite repeated queries on the chat group on why the police report was deleted, Timajo has not replied.

EPD re-posted the spot reports of the day, but there was no mention of the killing of Feliciano.

Some members of the media though were able save the Viber post report on Feliciano's killing before it was deleted.

The deleted police report said Feliciano, who goes by the alias "Jeck", and his daughter were watching TV when the group entered. One of the suspects immediately pinned Feliciano to the floor and "shot him successively."

The suspects escaped and fled towards C. Raymundo Avenue, Brgy. Rosario, Pasig City.

Meanwhile the victim was brought to Alfonso Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival at around 9:10 am.

The report said police recovered spent bullet shells at the scene of the crime. – Rappler.com