MANILA, Philippines – With its pilot run ending on December 26, Angkas hopes they can still continue to operate in the absence of a law allowing motorcycles for public transportation.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) earlier approved a 6-month pilot implementation to study the legalization of motorcycle taxis. (READ: Why Angkas is illegal)

Based on the guidelines issued by the agency, the technical working group (TWG) can recommend an extension of the pilot if necessary.

Angkas chief transport advocate George Royeca said they have already met with the TWG in November. The pilot test results are slated for presentation to Congress by January.

As of now, they are still waiting for the TWG's recommendation. "Naghihintay po tayo ng recommendation mula sa technical working group, pero we hope po sana habang inaayos natin 'yung batas na maextend po 'yung ating pilota," Royeca said.

(We are waiting for the TWG's recommendation, but we hope that while they are amending the law, they will allow us to extend our pilot run.)

Angkas founder and chief executive officer Angeline Tham said the pilot test yielded positive findings, citing how their 99.997% safety rate has been maintained on a day-to-day basis.

"Based on the safety record, nahold naman po natin 'yung ating safety record so sana talagang maging basis po 'yun para mabigyan po tayo ng tamang, magandang rekomendasyon," Royeca added.

(We hope they consider how we maintained our safety record so that they can give us an accurate and positive recommendation.)

Meanwhile, the motorcycle ride-hailing platform continues to work with the DOTr in how they can improve their service and maintain their safety standards.

Royeca said they hope for a positive recommendation so they can keep serving the riding public. "We really put safety as our primary mission," he said.

He added their goal was not to extend the pilot run, but to ultimately legalize motorcycle taxis.

"So we won't stop until magkaroon po tayo ng batas para sa motorcycle taxi para maenjoy po ng lahat ng tao, hindi lang po Angkas," he said.

(We won't stop until we have motorcycle taxis are allowed by law, so that not just Angkas but all people can enjoy.) – Rappler.com