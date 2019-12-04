Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas declared a state of calamity following the onslaught of Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri), which made landfall in the country 4 times. Bicol was the hardest-hit region.

Here is a list of areas placed under a state of calamity due to Tisoy:

Sorsogon

The declaration of a state of calamity in Sorsogon was made on Tuesday, December 3.

As of Tuesday, no casualties have been recorded in Sorsogon, where Tisoy made its first landfall at 11 pm on Monday, December 2. But the Sorsogon Provincial Information Office said on its Facebook page that the typhoon caused at least P600 million worth of damage. This is based on initial reports.

Albay

The Albay provincial government declared a state of calamity on Wednesday, December 4, citing in a resolution that Tisoy caused damage to agriculture, infrastructure, and "vital livelihood" in the province.

Hundreds of families were left homeless. Among the damaged infrastructure was the Legazpi City Domestic Airport.

Naga City, Camarines Sur

A state of calamity was declared in Naga City on Tuesday. Tisoy caused "severe flooding in low-lying areas and power and signal outages" there. Debris clearing operations were continuing on Wednesday.

Naujan, Occidental Mindoro

Tisoy's 4th landfall at 12:30 pm on Tuesday was in the municipality of Naujan in Occidental Mindoro. A day later, on Wednesday, the Sangguniang Bayan declared a state of calamity.

