MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced the suspension of operations in several of its consular offices on Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, due to official activities.

In a series of public advisories on Wednesday, December 4, the DFA advised the public to take note of the schedules of its consular offices in Zamboanga, Pampanga, and Metro Manila. These are:

DFA consular office in Zamboanga

Closed starting December 6; operations resume December 9.

Applicants with confirmed appointments unable to avail of services due to the suspension will be accommodated until January 26, 2020, during regular office hours.

DFA consular offices in Metro Manila, DFA Aseana Business Park

Closed starting 12 pm, December 6; operations resume December 9.

Applicants with confirmed appointments on this date should come before 11:30 am, while those unable to avail of services due to the suspension will be accommodated until January 6, 2020, during regular office hours.

DFA consular office in Pampanga

Closed on December 7; operations resume December 9.

Applicants with confirmed appointments unable to avail of services due to the suspension will be accommodated until January 6, 2020, during regular office hours.

For emergencies, applicants with appointments at the DFA consular office in Pampanga may contact 09959819643 or (045) 6360007. – Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com