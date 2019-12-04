MANILA, Philippines – Since commuters can now take the Philippine National Railways (PNR) train going to Los Baños, Laguna, PNR General Manager Junn Magno opened the possibility of increased trip frequency when more passengers take the train.

In a statement released on December 4, Magno said the extended services to Los Baños have been tested to ensure smooth-running operations and to allow for more trips over time.

“With the holiday season in full effect, we might increase trip frequency the moment ridership improves. Our engineering department has certified the line to be passable, and our Operations and Rolling Stock departments made the necessary preparation for the extension of the service,” Magno said.

From December 1, new flag stop stations past Calamba stations have been added, including Pansol, Masili, Los Baños town proper, and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI).

The main line now includes one Kogane train set composed of 3 coaches. These will have reclining and rotating seats, stowable tables, leg rests, as well as a comfort room inside the train. It can accommodate 81 passengers. From Tutuban to IRRI, the fare will be P150.

Aside from the Kogane train, an additional 2 new train sets from Indonesia are set to arrive next week. These will be added to the PNR line under the Tutuban-FTI and Malabon-FTI routes.

Of the 37 rail cars that the PNR ordered from Indonesia, 31 more coaches will be delivered from December 2019 to February 2020. These will form 7 train sets with 4 to 5 coaches each. – Rappler.com