MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs said on Wednesday, December 4, that it seized 1.026 kilograms of shabu worth P6.5 million from a shipment of aquarium filter coming from the Czech Republic at the Port of Clark in Pampanga.

The BOC said in a press statement that the smuggled shabu was intercepted on November 27, and that it also seized 30 milliliters of marijuana in the same port on Tuesday, December 3.

The shabu, contained in sealed plastic, were hidden in a shipment declared as external aquariium filter. The crystalline substance tested positive for shabu, or methamphetamine hydrochloride.

The BOC issued a warrant of seizure and detention for violation of Republic Act No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, and Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

On December 3, a shipment declared in the invoice as nutritional supplements was found to contain 3 bottles which had the markings of the marijuana leaf.

Samples were collected and tested positive for the presence of the illegal drug.

The seized drugs were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Luzon.

District Collector Ruby Alameda said the the port will maintain heightened border security following the latest incidents. – Rappler.com