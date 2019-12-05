CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the province would no longer fund projects by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) or civil society organizations (CSOs).

"From here on, we are no longer downloading funds to NGOs and CSOs. If there is a need, we will download this to the barangays, which have a clear accountability," Garcia told reporters on Wednesday, December 4.

She added, "I will come up with a set of guidelines with what we can do to assist the barangays [in Cebu]."

The governor said she wanted to avoid a situation where money would be funneled to dubious organizations, much like the massive pork barrel scam, run by alleged mastermind Janet Lim Napoles, where the development fund of senators and lawmakers were distributed to fake organizations or non-existent projects.

Garcia also raised concern over the fact that money being transferred to organizations cannot be audited by the Commission on Audit.

"These organizations claim to have capitalization of up to P10 million but will still ask for accreditation from the province," she said.

The Cebu provincial board passed its P12-billion budget on Monday, December 2. Over 50% of the budget will go to social services, while P4 billion will be used toward the implementation of the universal health care law.

Garcia also asked board members and local government units to focus on necessities when spending from the province's budget.

"From uniforms, balls, to medals, they'd ask funding from us (the province)," she said.

"Monobloc chairs, they get lost easily. And homes that aren't used for official business. It's not even for public use," she added.

Garcia said infrastructure projects, health centers, daycare, and other necessities are among her budget priorities for 2020. – Rappler.com