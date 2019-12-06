MANILA, Philippines – Local carrier Cebu Pacific will be providing free cargo space for in-kind donations to victims of Typhoon Tisoy, transporting goods from Manila to Bicol and other affected areas.

This arrangement is made possible through Project Tabang Bikol, a campaign in partnered with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB).

Private organizations, civil society organizations, people's organizations, and other national and local government units will have to get an endorsement from the DILG for Cebu Pacific to accommodate their cargo.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Año said the DILG would be the donors' conduit in ensuring that donations will reach the local government units and affected communities.

Urgent relief goods needed include the following:

Food items: ready-to-eat food, canned goods, instant noodles, bottled water, etc.

Hygiene and other personal items: toiletries, blankets, etc.

Shelter repair materials: plywood, G.I. sheets, nails, etc.

Donations from each party can be consolidated and packed into one container for easier transport.

Cash or monetary donations will not be accepted through the project. For other relief initiatives, you may refer to this list.

In its aftermath, Typhoon Tisoy left at least 600 families homeless in the province of Albay. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, a total of 108,285 families or 470,140 persons were affected in Central Luzon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas as of Friday, December 6.

Meanwhile, 10,756 houses were reported as totally damaged in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Caraga.

How to donate

Donating offices or organizations will be collecting the relief goods. The representative of the office or organization will contact DILG Manila and provide information on the goods, such as their nature, total weight, target date of delivery, airport of destination, and the recipient of the goods at the airport of destination. If there is no pre-determined recipient, the DILG will transport the goods to the LGUs. The DILG will send a request to CAB for endorsement to Cebu Pacific. The DILG will relay the flight details to the donor office or organization. The donors may then send the goods to the Cebu Pacific cargo at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. The relief goods will be received at the airport of destination by the assigned recipient or DILG field personnel. The goods will then be transported to the donors' nominated local government unit. The concerned LGU will distribute the relief goods to the affected residents.

Donors may contact the DILG Central Office Public Assistance and Complaints Center through telephone numbers (02) 8925-0343 or (02) 8876-3454 local 6700, or through cellphone number 09179711410 to arrange free air freight for their donations. – Rappler.com