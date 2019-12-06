MANILA, Philippines – Members of artist group Panday Sining have been declared as "persona non grata" by the Manila city council, the Manila Public Information Office announced on Friday, December 6.

"Manila City Council passes resolution declaring militant group 'Panday Sining' as persona non grata in the nation's capital," the office tweeted.

The resolution came after the group riled Manila Mayor Isko Moreno by leaving a trail of painted texts on the walls along United Nations Avenue and the Lagusnilad Pass – two high-traffic passages near Manila City Hall.

This is the first resolution by the Moreno-allied council which declared an entity as unwelcome in the city.

On Bonifacio Day, November 30, 4 members of the group were detained by the Manila Police District after reportedly getting caught spray-painting messages calling for an end to political repression on train posts in Recto Avenue.

To help the artists post bail, artists and activists have begun a fundraising campaign by calling for donations and selling art depicting the struggle of poor and working class Filipinos. – Rappler.com